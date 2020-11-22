BSS-56 Mannan condoles death of eminent footballer Badal Roy

ZCZC

Mannan condoles death of eminent footballer Badal Roy

DHAKA, Nov 22, 2020 (BSS) – Planning Minister MA Mannan today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former captain of National Football Team Badal Roy.

In a condolence message, Mannan prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Badal Roy, an iconic footballer of the national team, breathed his last at a hospital in the capital today.

