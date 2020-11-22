PM opens three bridges in Magura, Jessore & Narayanganj

DHAKA, Nov 22, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated three bridges in Magura, Jessore and Narayanganj districts and an ‘Independence Square’ in Pabna as part of expanding country’s overall communication system.

The head of the government opened the newly constructed development projects through a virtual platform from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

After Opening the bridges, Sheikh Hasina said, “These three bridges are a gift of the “Mujib Borsho (Mujib Year)”, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the inhabitants of Mohammadpur, Rupganj and Abhaynagar.”

The premier opened the 600.70 meter-long “Sheikh Hasina Setu” at Elangkhali Ghat over the Madhumati river under Mohammadpur upazila of Magura district.

In Narayanganj district, she inaugurated 576.214-meter long (10,000 meter chain) “Muktijouddha Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Pratik) Bridge” on the Shitalakshya River at Murapara Ferry Ghat Road under Rupganj Upazila.

Sheikh Hasina opened 702.55-meter long bridge over Bhairab River connecting Amtala GC via Maricha, Nauli Bazar Road from Vangagate (Badamtala) of Jessore-Khulna Road in Avoynagar upazila of Jessore district.

Besides, the premier also inaugurated the “Bir Muktijoddha Rafiqul Islam Bakul Swadhinata Chattar” in Pabna, the entrance to north Bengal.

Ganabhaban was connected to the Bangladesh Secretariat by the Cabinet Division while Magura, Narayanganj and Jessore by respective Deputy Commissioners’ office and Rafiqul Alam Bakul Swadhinata Chattar, Pabna.

Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam from Cabinet Division, Senior Secretary of the concerned ministry Helal Uddin and Convener of Swadhinata Chattar Implementation Committee from Pabna and Managing Director of Square Group and Freedom Fighter Anjan Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.

State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharya was present at the cabinet division and State Minister for Textile and Jute Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Pratik, at the Narayanganj side while members of parliament (MPs), dignitaries, other public representatives and representatives of respective district administrations and beneficiaries were present at their respective corners.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmed Kaikaus conducted the programme from the Ganabhabn.

The three separate videos of the newly constructed bridges and two separate video footages of ‘Bir Muktijoddha Rafiqul Alam Bakul Swadhinata Chattar’ were displayed there.