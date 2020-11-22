BSS-14 Govt won’t allow evil efforts to destroy peace: Quader

ZCZC

Govt won’t allow evil efforts to destroy peace: Quader

DHAKA, Nov 22, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government would not allow any evil efforts to destroy the people’s peace and comfort in the name of any programme.

“BNP again returned to their politics of carrying out arson attacks by setting fire to buses recently. People do not respond to their movements because of their evil politics,” he said while inaugurating a connecting road construction project at BNS Sheikh Hasina in Cox’s Bazar.

He joined the function through videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises in Dhaka.

Quader said BNP resorted to arson terrorism to avenge their defeat in polls and movement. Distorting the history of independence is BNP’s democracy, he added.

He said every party has the right to observe peaceful political programmes, but if BNP wants to destroy the peace and comfort of the people in the name of political programme, Awami League along with the people will give a befitting reply.

