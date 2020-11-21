BSS-40 1 pleaded guilty, 2 remanded in Paltan Car fire incident

ZCZC
1 pleaded guilty, 2 remanded in Paltan Car fire incident
DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS) – Kazi Rezaul Haque Babu alias Jim Babu,
28, convener of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal of Paltan Thana, who was
arrested in connection with a car fire incident in the capital’s
Paltan, has given a confessional statement admitting responsibility
for the incident.
On the other hand, the court granted remand to two activists of Juba
Dal — Leon Haque (30) and Adaj (28) — for three days.
They were produced before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court today.
Kazi Rezaul Haque Babu alias Jim Babu agreed to testify in the case
filed under the Explosives Act of Paltan Police Station. Later, the
investigating officer of the case requested to record it.
Also, the investigating officer of the case requested to remand
Leon and Azad in the same case for 10 days.
After the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid
granted three-day remand each.
They were arrested in a raid in the Paltan police station area on
Saturday morning.
Earlier on 12 November, 11 vehicles were set on fire in different
police station areas including Paltan and Motijheel in the capital.
16 cases were filed with different police stations of the capital in
this regard.
