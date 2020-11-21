BSS-36 38th span installed, 5,700 meters of Padma Bridge visible

ZCZC

BSS-36

PADMA-BRIDGE-SPAN-LEAD

38th span installed, 5,700 meters of Padma Bridge visible

DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS) – The authorities installed 38th span on the Padma Bridge today, eight days after setting up the previous one, an official said.

The span bearing number ‘1-A’ was placed on the first and second pillars at Mawa point making 5,700 meters of the bridge’s main structure visible, he said.

Padma Bridge’s Executive Engineer Dewan Md Abdul Quader said a floating crane Tian-E brought the span from the specialized workshop at Kumarbhogh in Mawa at around 9:30 am.

After bringing the span to the stipulated pillars, the concerned engineers supervised the installation of the span.

He said the 39th span is expected to be installed later this month while the 40th span and the remaining one will be placed within December.

Earlier, on November 12, the 37th span of the bridge was installed, six days after setting up the previous one, making 5,550 meters of the main structure visible.

The 6.15-km long double-layer bridge will have a total of 41 spans which would be installed on 42 poles – 21 poles at Mawa site and other 21 poles at Jajira point and all the poles have already become visible.

The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to be opened in 2021.

BSS/CORR/TIT/GMR/2118 HRS