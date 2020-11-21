JU VC congratulates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

SAVAR, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS) – Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Farzana Islam today congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for being elected as Co-Chairman of “One Health Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance”.

The JU VC said, “It is an honor and pride to be elected as the co-chair of this organization. I hope that the prime minister will perform her duty properly through her dynamic leadership.”

Besides, Dr Farzana wished long life and good health of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.