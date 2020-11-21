BSS-38 Chiefs of three services pay courtesy call on President

ZCZC

Chiefs of three services pay courtesy call on President

DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS) – Chiefs of the three services today paid

a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here on the

occasion of the Armed Forces Day-2020.

The head of the state, during the meeting, greeted all the members

of armed forces and their family members on the occasion, President’s

press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS this evening.

Highlighting the contribution of the Armed Forces to the Great War

of Liberation, Abdul Hamid, also the supreme commander of the Armed

Forces, said the armed forces members played a very glorious role in

the War of Liberation in 1971.

The armed forces meantime had brightened the country’s image across

the globe by protecting the country’s sovereignty and ensuring its

socioeconomic development, President Hamid said.

Appreciating the role of the armed forces in dealing with COVID-19,

the President hoped that their efforts would continue in the days to

come as well.

During the meeting, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of

Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief

Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat apprised the President of different

welfare activities amid Corona crisis and pragmatic steps undertaken

by their respective forces.

On this day, during the 1971 Liberation War, Bangladesh Armed Forces

comprised of army, navy and air force launched an all-out attack on

the Pakistani occupation forces.

After the country’s independence, this historic day is being

observed as the Armed Forces Day every year.

But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the programme is being celebrated in a

limited scale maintaining the heath rules.

Later, the President signed the inspection book on the occasion of

Armed Forces Day.

President Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major

General SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and

Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan, among others, were

present there.

