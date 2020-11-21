BSP-15 Tamim urges all to have patience on him

ZCZC

Tamim urges all to have patience on him

DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS) – Tamim Iqbal urged everyone to be patient on him as he was criticized for his captaincy despite not leading the side in any International match as of now.

After being appointed as the Bangladesh ODI captain, Tamim in fact couldn’t lead the side due to the outbreak of Covid-19, which stopped cricketing activities around the world.

The dashing opener captained a team in BCB President’s Cup but failed to take his side to the final, which actually was the reason that he was facing criticism now.

Tamim knew it well that his captaincy will further be under scrutiny in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in which he is leading Fortune Barishal.

However, he urges everyone not to evaluate him with just one or two series.

“Assess my captaincy after at least twenty matches,” he urged while talking to the reporters here today.

On March 8, Tamim Iqbal was appointed as the ODI captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team. He was supposed to take the field within a few days of taking charge. There was an ODI tour of Pakistan in April, which later got postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the debut of captain Tamim was also delayed.

“I never felt the pressure of captaincy. The pressure of captaincy, it’s actually made by you (the media),” he said.

“I haven’t played an international match as captain yet. I also said on the day I got the captaincy, the captaincy will be evaluated after six months or a year.”

“It will take a baby nine months to walk. You can’t say he will walk within one day. The impact of my captaincy should be evaluated after at least twenty matches. You can’t do that after two or three matches.”

Urging for patience, Tamim added, “It’s not that I have ever dreamed of being the captain of this country since I was a child. But now the opportunity has come to me. I will try to do it perfectly. Time will tell whether it will be good or bad. If you want to be a good captain, a lot will happen. You can’t evaluate one with one or two series. It’s not really good for me, for the team, for the country. I’m not just talking on my own.”

Tamim said he is desperate to play a role on and off the field. The country’s best opener wants to fulfill that responsibility as a captain as well as a senior cricketer.

“The responsibility of the captain is more than others. We have to keep an eye on everyone. I will try to do everything possible. Then we have to see what happens. I do it even if I am not the captain. I don’t have to be the captain. You can be a leader at any time. You don’t need captaincy to be a good leader. As a leader, you have to do more than just talk,” he concluded.

