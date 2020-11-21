BSP-16 Gemcon Khulna unveils jersey on social media

ZCZC
Gemcon Khulna unveils jersey on social media
DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS) – Bangabandhu T20 Cup team Gemcon Khulna
unveiled their official match jersey on social media through a video
on Saturday. Gemcon Sports Managing Director Kazi Inam Ahmed, Captain
Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain and
Anamul Haque Bijoy were present to launch the match jersey of the
team.
They had another activity on the day but under controlled situation
due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
They have signed MoU with all its partners for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
United Lube Oil Ltd (a subsidiary of United Group), the sole
distributor of Petronas Lubricants International in Bangladesh signed
Gemcon Sports as the title partner of the Gemcon Khulna Team in the
upcoming tournament.
Kazi Inam Ahmed, Managing Director of Gemcon Sports, Amir H. Khan,
CEO and Wayez Mahmud, Director of United Lube Oil Ltd., attended the
ceremony with other senior officials from both companies.
In the same signing ceremony, Gemcon Khulna inked MoU with the
following partners: T Sports, Jafflong Tea, Organikare, Meena Bazaar,
Gemcon City, Meena Sweets.
