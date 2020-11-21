BSP-16 Gemcon Khulna unveils jersey on social media

ZCZC

BSP-16

CRICKET-GEMCON-KHULNA

Gemcon Khulna unveils jersey on social media

DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS) – Bangabandhu T20 Cup team Gemcon Khulna

unveiled their official match jersey on social media through a video

on Saturday. Gemcon Sports Managing Director Kazi Inam Ahmed, Captain

Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain and

Anamul Haque Bijoy were present to launch the match jersey of the

team.

They had another activity on the day but under controlled situation

due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They have signed MoU with all its partners for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

United Lube Oil Ltd (a subsidiary of United Group), the sole

distributor of Petronas Lubricants International in Bangladesh signed

Gemcon Sports as the title partner of the Gemcon Khulna Team in the

upcoming tournament.

Kazi Inam Ahmed, Managing Director of Gemcon Sports, Amir H. Khan,

CEO and Wayez Mahmud, Director of United Lube Oil Ltd., attended the

ceremony with other senior officials from both companies.

In the same signing ceremony, Gemcon Khulna inked MoU with the

following partners: T Sports, Jafflong Tea, Organikare, Meena Bazaar,

Gemcon City, Meena Sweets.

BSS/SMP/MRU/1852hrs