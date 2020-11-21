BSP-14 Tamim stresses on ‘out of the box’ cricket in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

ZCZC

Tamim stresses on ‘out of the box’ cricket in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS)—Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal emphasized on the ‘out of the box’ cricket in a bid to give others team a run for their money in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup as he believes that his side could not form a balanced team.

What Tamim identified was that his team has a lack of firepower in the batting, especially in the middle order in which there is no proven player. The middle order is consistent with the likes of Irfan Shukkur, Towhid Ridoy, Afif Hossain, who are still inexperienced despite being hugely promising.

The bowling line up looked though strong with the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Rahi, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

However as the middle order is the weakest link, Tamim tries to motivate his side to play ‘out of the box’ cricket , which means to do something which is beyond the imagination of the people.

From what Tamim has seen that some players like Irfan Shukkur, Towhid Riody brought the limelight on them by performing terrifically in the BCB President’s Cup when they were not in any consideration. Both Irfan Shukkur and Towhid Ridoy are in his team this time around. While Tamim wanted them to fire again, he also wanted some new players to come out all guns blazing in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

“If we want to be successful with the squad that we have, we have to play out of the box cricket,” Tamim said here today.

“It will be difficult to win with the usual plan. It is certainly possible to win with the resources that we have if we can think a little out of the box. We have faith and confidence in two or three players and if they can play well, a lot can happen.”

Meanwhile, since there is no other reputed and experienced name in the team without him, the Barishal captain is giving utmost importance to his performance in the tournament.

“Of course my own performance is very important. I have to lead from the front. If I can run as a batsman it will definitely inspire them. I will have to play a different role in the tournament. Because as I said, if you have the resources, then you can plan a lot. If the resources are low then you have to play out of the box.”

The 5-team Bangabandhu T20 Cup begins on November 24. Beximco Dhaka will face off Minister Group Rajshahi in the first match while in the second match of the day, Fortune Barishal will take on hot favourite Gemcon Khulna.

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Irfan Shukkur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed Rahi, Towhid Ridoy, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mahidul Ankan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Syem, Sohrawardi Shuvo.

