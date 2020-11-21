Sheikh Hasina made co-chair of group on antimicrobial resistance

DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been
made co-chair of One Health Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial
Resistance (AMR) along with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor
Mottley.
AMR made an announcement in this regard on Friday (November 20). It
will remain effective for three years.
‘One Health Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)’,
a group jointly initiated by World Health Organisation(WHO), Food &
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Organisation for Animal
Health (Oie), was created in response to a recommendation from the
Interagency Coordination Group on Antimicrobial Resistance and
supported by the UN Secretary-General.