Chiefs of three services pay courtesy call on PM

DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS) – Chiefs of the three services today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban here on the occasion of the ‘Armed Forces Day-2020’.

The prime minister greeted all the members of armed forces and their family members on the occasion, PM’s deputy press secretary (DPS) Hasan Jahid Tusher told BSS this afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina said the armed forces, which started its journey through the War of Liberation in 1971, have a lot of prideful contribution to tackling different natural calamities and facing the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The premier, also in charge of defense ministry, thanked the members of army, navy and air force for their humanitarian works, evacuating various emergency patients and foreign returnees from their respective forces’ position in the Corona period.

Referring to government’s various initiatives undertaken to develop the three services, she said the incumbent government is working for the betterment and development of the armed forces in line with the “Forces Goal-2030” and “Defense Policy” undertaken by the Father for the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Hasina said the government in the last 12 years has taken all necessary steps to develop the Bangladesh Armed Forces, capable enough to face the geopolitical and military challenges of the 21st century at present.

“All necessary cooperation of the government will continue in days to come,” the head of the government assured the chiefs of the three services.

During the meeting, the three chiefs – Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat- apprised the premier of different welfare activities and pragmatic steps undertaken by their respective forces.

They thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her role in the development of the Bangladesh Armed Forces in the last 12 years of the Awami League government.

On this day, during the 1971 Liberation War, Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising army navy and air force launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces.

After the country’s independence, this historic day is being observed as the Armed Forces Day every year. But this year’s programme is being celebrated in a limited scale due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister’s Defence and Security Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman and Military Secretary Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury, among others, were present there.