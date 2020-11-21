BSS-26 Golam Sarwar Sayeedi passes away

ZCZC

Golam Sarwar Sayeedi passes away

DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS) – Maulana Md Golam Sarwar Sayeedi, principal of Araibari Kamil Madrasah in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria district, passed away at the age of 54.

He breathed his last at the Evercare Hospital in the capital at 4.15am on Saturday.

In a condolence message, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said he was very close to me. Kasba people lost a good human being at the death of Golam Sarwar Sayeedi.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

