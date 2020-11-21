BFF-14 Yemen in ‘imminent danger’ of world’s worst famine in decades: UN

ZCZC

Yemen in ‘imminent danger’ of world’s worst famine in decades: UN

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Nov 20, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – War-torn Yemen is

in imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen in decades, UN

Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Friday.

“In the absence of immediate action, millions of lives may be lost,”

Guterres said of the country that has endured a five year war between

Iranian-backed Huthi rebels and government forces.

The government in Yemen is supported by a Saudi-led coalition, assisted by

Western powers including the United States.

Outgoing President Donald Trump’s administration has made isolating its

arch-foe Tehran a centerpiece of US regional policy.

The warning from Guterres, the latest in a series from the UN on Yemen,

comes amid reports that the Trump administration is considering labeling the

Huthis a terrorist organization.

That could cripple aid deliveries and make things even worse in Yemen, aid

groups say.

In his statement, Guterres made only indirect reference to this

possibility.

“I urge all those with influence to act urgently on these issues to stave

off catastrophe, and I also request that everyone avoids taking any action

that could make the already dire situation even worse,” the secretary-general

said.

Questioned later by reporters however about a possible US designation of

the Huthis, Guterres warned against further destabilizing a “very fragile

situation.”

“We believe that any other unilateral initiative will probably not be

positive. I don’t think we should rock the boat at the present moment,” he

said.

Guterres’ statement said reasons for the heightened threat of famine

include a sharp drop in funding for the UN-coordinated relief program, the

instability of the Yemeni currency and “impediments” for relief organizations

imposed by warring parties.

The Huthi rebels control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and much of the north

after a grinding war that has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

If the US does label the Huthis a terror group, that would mean many

countries would have trouble interacting with the rebels.

The impact on the Huthis, who are already under US sanctions, may be

limited but ordinary Yemenis could pay the price, with further damage to aid

programs already cut back due to record-low funding during the coronavirus

pandemic.

Everything from dealing with Huthi officials, handling taxes, using the

banking system, paying health workers, buying food and fuel and arranging

internet services could be affected, humanitarian groups say.

