BFF-14 Yemen in ‘imminent danger’ of world’s worst famine in decades: UN

Yemen in ‘imminent danger’ of world’s worst famine in decades: UN
UNITED NATIONS, United States, Nov 20, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – War-torn Yemen is
in imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen in decades, UN
Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Friday.
“In the absence of immediate action, millions of lives may be lost,”
Guterres said of the country that has endured a five year war between
Iranian-backed Huthi rebels and government forces.
The government in Yemen is supported by a Saudi-led coalition, assisted by
Western powers including the United States.
Outgoing President Donald Trump’s administration has made isolating its
arch-foe Tehran a centerpiece of US regional policy.
The warning from Guterres, the latest in a series from the UN on Yemen,
comes amid reports that the Trump administration is considering labeling the
Huthis a terrorist organization.
That could cripple aid deliveries and make things even worse in Yemen, aid
groups say.
In his statement, Guterres made only indirect reference to this
possibility.
“I urge all those with influence to act urgently on these issues to stave
off catastrophe, and I also request that everyone avoids taking any action
that could make the already dire situation even worse,” the secretary-general
said.
Questioned later by reporters however about a possible US designation of
the Huthis, Guterres warned against further destabilizing a “very fragile
situation.”
“We believe that any other unilateral initiative will probably not be
positive. I don’t think we should rock the boat at the present moment,” he
said.
Guterres’ statement said reasons for the heightened threat of famine
include a sharp drop in funding for the UN-coordinated relief program, the
instability of the Yemeni currency and “impediments” for relief organizations
imposed by warring parties.
The Huthi rebels control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and much of the north
after a grinding war that has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
If the US does label the Huthis a terror group, that would mean many
countries would have trouble interacting with the rebels.
The impact on the Huthis, who are already under US sanctions, may be
limited but ordinary Yemenis could pay the price, with further damage to aid
programs already cut back due to record-low funding during the coronavirus
pandemic.
Everything from dealing with Huthi officials, handling taxes, using the
banking system, paying health workers, buying food and fuel and arranging
internet services could be affected, humanitarian groups say.
