BSS-39 ‘Biography of Nazrul’ will help spreading ideology of poet: Speaker

‘Biography of Nazrul’ will help spreading ideology of poet: Speaker

DHAKA, 20 November 2020(BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said the documentary ‘Biography of Nazrul’ will play an important role in spreading the ideology and philosophy of the rebellious poet Nazrul.

“National poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was able to realise the need for poverty, deprivation, exploitation and gender inequality ….The task of presenting the researched information of the poet’s life in an integrated manner is difficult, which has been done very neatly and beautifully here,” she said while speaking as the chief guest at the premiere show of the documentary ‘Biography of Nazrul’ at Jamuna Future Park in the capital today, said a press release here.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought poet Kazi Nazrul Islam to independent Bangladesh and awarded him the title of ‘National Poet’. Later, in 1974, the poet was awarded ‘D Lit’ by Dhaka University,” she said.

The Speaker appreciated the workers of the documentary and thanked Nazrul Center and its affiliates for such creative work, said the release.

The documentary inauguration programme was presided over by the documentary director Ferdous Khan.

State Minister for Culture KM Khalid was the special guest while Documentary producer Al-Amin Khan, Vice Chancellor of Kazi Nazrul Islam University AHM Mostafizur Rahman were present at the function as the guests of honor.

Prominent cultural personalities were also present on the occasion.

