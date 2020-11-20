BSS-38 49 more test positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division

ZCZC

49 more test positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Nov 20, 2020 (BSS) – Forty-nine more people were tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) today after testing their samples at the two COVID-19 laboratories at Rangpur and Dinajpur in Rangpur division.

Health officials said the 49 new infected cases were reported today after diagnosing 282 samples collected from the division at the infection rate of over 17.37 percent against the daily infection rate of 16.16 percent on Thursday.

Among the 49 new patients diagnosed today, 32 were reported positive after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

“The 32 new patients include 27 of Rangpur, four of Gaibandha and one of Nilphamari districts,” Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu told BSS.

On the other hand, 19 new patients were reported after diagnosing 94 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“The 19 new COVID-19 patients include 17 of Dinajpur and one each of Panchagarh and Nilphamari districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Syed Nazir Hossain told BSS after completing the testing process at 8 pm.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Assistant Director (Health) and Focal Person of COVID-19 for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 13,648 as 49 new cases were reported from across the division today.

“The district-wise break up of the 13,648 patients stands at 3,362 in Rangpur, 721 in Panchagarh, 1,189 in Nilphamari, 914 in Lalmonirhat, 952 in Kurigram, 1,313 in Thakurgaon, 3,898 in Dinajpur and 1,299 in Gaibandha districts. Dr. Siddiqui said.

