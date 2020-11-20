BSS-04 Minister, state ministers mourn death of Sramik League president Fazlul Haq Montu

ZCZC

BSS-04

CONDOLENCE-FAZLUL-HAQ

Minister, state ministers mourn death of Sramik League president Fazlul Haq Montu

DHAKA, Nov 20, 2020 (BSS) – Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haq, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali and State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of valiant Freedom Fighter and National Sramik League President Fazlul Haq Montu.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Fazlul Haq Montu died at a hospital in the city at 4 in the morning at the age of 71.

He left behind wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

BSS/PR/OG/MMA/1200hrs