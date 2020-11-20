BSS-03 One held with fake Bidi band-roll in Rangpur

ZCZC

BSS-03

FAKE-BAND-ROLL (with picture)

One held with fake Bidi band-roll in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Nov 20, 2020 (BSS) – Police arrested a man with six lakh pieces of fake Bidi band-roll worth Taka 58.26 lakh from New Sahebganj village in Haragachh Thana of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) here last night.

“A special team of Haragachh Thana police arrested the man with fake Bidi band-roll from in front of a Godown on the spot,” said a press release issued by Assistant Police Commissioner (Detective Branch and Media) of RpMP Uttam Kumar Pathak today.

The arrested person was identified as Akibul Islam alias Atik, 52, son of late Jafur Uddin of village Bahar Kachhna Mosjid Market under Haragachh Thana of RpMP in the metropolis.

During interrogation, the arrested man admitted his involvement in trading with fake Bidi band-roll in connivance with his another absconding cohort to assist local Bidi Factories in evading huge government revenue.

“A case was filed in this connection with Haragachh Thana against the two men today,” the release said, adding that efforts were on to nab the absconding accused person.

BSS/MI/MR/MMA/1149HRS