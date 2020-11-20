BSS-02 13,597 test positive for Covid-19, 12,541 recover in Rangpur division

ZCZC

13,597 test positive for Covid-19, 12,541 recover in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Nov 20, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 13,597 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19), and of them, 12,541 recovered since the beginning of outbreak of the deadly virus in Rangpur division.

Health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 13,597 as 51 new patients were reported on Thursday after testing 328 samples at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in the division raising the average recovery rate to 91.56 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose to 12,541 with the healing of 41 more infected people on Thursday in the division where the daily infection rate is showing a rising trend again in recent days.

Since the beginning, a total of 83,536 collected samples of Rangpur division till Thursday, and of them, 13,597 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of around 16.28 percent.

“As of Friday morning, the average COVID-19 infection rate stands at about 16.28 against recovery rate of 91.56 percent in the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

The average recovery rate is currently 5.62 times higher than the average infection rate in the division.

“The district-wise break up of the 13,597 patients stands at 3,335 in Rangpur, 720 in Panchagarh, 1,187 in Nilphamari, 914 in Lalmonirhat, 952 in Kurigram, 1,313 in Thakurgaon, 3,881 in Dinajpur and 1,295 in Gaibandha districts. Dr. Siddiqui said.

The 12,541 recovered patients include 2,888 of Rangpur, 672 of Panchagarh, 1,146 of Nilphamari, 889 of Lalmonirhat, 923 of Kurigram, 1,161 of Thakurgaon, 3,649 of Dinajpur and 1,213 of Gaibandha districts.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the total number of fatalities rose to 255 with two more deaths reported from Rangpur in the division on Thursday.

“The district-wise break up of the 255 fatalities stands at 56 in Rangpur, 92 in Dinajpur, 27 in Thakurgaon, 21 in Nilphamari, 15 in Kurigram, 14 in Gaibandha, 20 in Panchagarh and 10 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division,” he said.

The average casualty rate currently stands at over 1.87 percent in the division.

Among the total 13,597 COVID-19 infected patients, 59 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 12,541 patients and 255 deaths while 742 remaining in home isolations.

“Since the beginning, a total of 85,962 people of the division were put in quarantines, and of them, 79,669 released and 6,293 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines,” Dr. Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu today said the COVID-19 infection rate again started showing a rising trend in the division in recent days.

“We have taken precautionary steps to check the second wave of spreading of COVID-19 during this winter season and provide improved health services to the infected patients across the division,” he said.

He especially called upon common people for wearing masks while remaining outside, maintaining physical distance and abiding by the health directives to remain safe and prevent COVID-19 spread.

