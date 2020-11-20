Fire Service and Civil Defense Station inaugurated in Sadullapur

GAIBANDHA, Nov 20, 2020(BSS) – Operational activities of Fire Service and Civil Defense(FSCD) Station in Sadullapur of the district began on Thursday amid much enthusiasm to the locals.

On the occasion, an inaugural ceremony was held on the premises of FSCD in the upazila town.

Lawmaker Umme Kulsum Smrity formally inaugurated the FSCD as the chief guest marking the FSCD week-2020.

Presided over by UNO Nabi Neoaj, the function was also addressed, among others, by acting president of Upazila Awami League principal Zakaira Khandokar, deputy assistant director(DAD) of FSCD, Gaibandha Enamul Hoque, Station officer Syed Md. Imran and local chairman Shahin Sarker.

Umme Kulsum Smrity in her speeches said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly since 2009 to reach the public services to the people’s doorsteps.

The government is so much careful to protect the lives and properties of the people anyhow, that is why the government is constructing FSCD at every upazila of the country, she added.

Smrity also urged the employees of the newly opened Sadullapur FSCD to be serious and more professional to stand beside the fire victims and protect their lives and properties from the fire incidents and other disaster.

Later, the chief guest inaugurated the FSCD through unveiling a plaque as the chief guest.