Dry weather likely

DHAKA, Nov 20, 2020 (BSS) – Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country; having chances of light rain/drizzle at one or two places over Khulna and Dhaka divisions.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during early morning, said a met office release said here today.

Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to Northeast Bay.

Country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 31.5 degree Celsius at Kutubdia and lowest temperature today was recorded by 15.6 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Today’s sunset in Dhaka at 5.11pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6.17am.