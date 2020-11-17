BSS-64 PM condoles death of Sheikh Helal’s mother Razia

ZCZC

PM condoles death of Sheikh Helal’s mother Razia

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of her aunt Sheikh Razia Naser who is mother of lawmakers – Sheikh Helal and Sheikh Jewel.

In a condolence message, the premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Razia breathed her last at the Evercare Hospital in the city’s Bashundhara residential area at 8:50 pm at the age of 83. She was undergoing treatment for old age complications at the hospital since November 3.

