JS-07 PM-BNP-2-LAST

About BNP’s participation in the by-polls, the Prime Minister said, “My question is whether they are participating in the election at all.”

She continued that they are taking nominations, but they are not conducting electioneering and even not giving polling agents and at one stage they boycott the election to prove that the election is not held properly.

The PM called upon the BNP to take the election seriously.

Sheikh Hasina said BNP actually lost the public support since it assumed office through conspiracy in 2001.

After coming to the power, BNP resorted to inhuman torture on the Awami League leaders, workers and supporters from October of 2001, she said, adding that they violated many women during that time.

Referring to arson attacks carried out by the BNP and Jamaat men in 2014 and 2015, she said that they had killed people by carrying out arson attacks in a bid to thwart the national polls.

BNP again started the arson attacks in a bid to thwart the by-election to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 while the government has been trying its level best to help the people and keep running the country’s economy.

Mentioning that the people have no trust and confidence in BNP, the PM said that the people wholeheartedly rejected them even in the 2008 general election.

She continued the people later moved away further from the party for their wrongdoings.

Sheikh Hasina said the BNP has suffered further setback to gain public support as it made a fugitive convict of a murder case and 10-truck arm haul case as the party acting chairman.

The Premier posed a question saying, “Didn’t BNP have qualified leader to make acting chairman of the party?

She further added that their leader is also convicted in a case of embezzling orphans’ money hinting at Khaleda Zia.

