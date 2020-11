BSS-63 Anisul mourns death of Sheikh Helal’s mother Razia

ZCZC

BSS-63

ANISUL-CONDOLENCE-RAZIA

Anisul mourns death of Sheikh Helal’s mother Razia

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Sheikh Razia Naser, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s aunt and mother of Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP and Sheikh Salauddin Ahmed Jewel, MP.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Razia breathed her last at the Evercare Hospital in the city’s Bashundhara residential area at 8.50 pm at the age of 83. She was undergoing treatment for old age complications at the hospital since November 3.

BSS/PR/SAH/RY/00:40hrs