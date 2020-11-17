BSS-61 Quader mourns death of Sheikh Helal’s mother Razia

ZCZC

BSS-61

QUADER-CONDOLENCE-RAZIA

Quader mourns death of Sheikh Helal’s mother Razia

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Sheikh Razia Naser, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s aunt and mother of Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP and Sheikh Salauddin Ahmed Jewel, MP.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Razia breathed her last at the Evercare Hospital in the city’s Bashundhara residential area at 8.50 pm at the age of 83. She was undergoing treatment for old age complications at the hospital since November 3.

BSS/PR/SAH/RY/00:35hrs