BSS-58 Hasan mourns death of Sheikh Helal’s mother Razia

Hasan mourns death of Sheikh Helal’s mother Razia

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Sheikh Razia Naser, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s aunt and mother of Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP and Sheikh Salauddin Ahmed Jewel, MP.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Razia breathed her last at the Evercare Hospital in the city’s Bashundhara residential area at 8.50 pm at the age of 83. She had been undergoing treatment for old age complications at the hospital since November 3.

