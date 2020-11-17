BSS-57 President mourns death of PM’s aunt Razia Naser

ZCZC

President mourns death of PM’s aunt Razia Naser

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s aunt and lawmaker Sheikh Helal Uddin’s mother Sheikh Razia Naser.

In a condolence message, the head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Razia Naser, wife of 15 August victim Bangabandhu’s brother Sheikh Abu Naser, breathed her last at around 8:50 pm today due to old-age complications.

