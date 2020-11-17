BSS-56 Sheikh Helal’s mother Sheikh Razia passes away

ZCZC

Sheikh Helal’s mother Sheikh Razia passes away

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Sheikh Razia Naser, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s aunt and mother of Sheikh Helal, MP, and Sheikh Jewel, MP, died of old-age complications while undergoing treatment at a city hospital tonight.

She breathed her last at the Evercare Hospital in the city’s Bashundhara residential area at 8.50 pm at the age of 83.

Razia left behind her five sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death. She had been undergoing treatment for old age complications at the hospital since November 3.

She will be buried at Banani Graveyard after Johr prayers tomorrow following Namaj-e-Janaza there.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of her aunt Sheikh Razia Naser.

In a condolence message, the premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

