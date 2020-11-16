JS passes Fisheries and Fisheries Products (Inspection and Quality Control) Bill-2020

SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – The Jatiya Sangsad on Monday passed the ‘Fisheries and Fisheries Products (Inspection and Quality Control) Bill-2020’ in a bid to ensure tougher punishment for marketing and exporting fish or fish products mixed with harmful chemicals.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

While placing the bill, the minister said the proposed law will ensure the quality of fish and fish products marketing at home and abroad.

The proposed bill will be enacted in an amended form, replacing the existing ‘Fish and Fish Products (Inspection and Quality control ordinance 1983,” he added.

The Fish and Fish Products (Inspection and Quality Control) Bill,2020 was placed in Parliament on July 24, 2020.

As per the proposed bill, the punishment for violation of the law is minimum five years imprisonment, Tk Five lakh fine or both.

According to the existing fish and fish products (Inspection and Quality Control) ordinance, 1983, the punishment is just maximum six months imprisonment, Taka 5,000 fine or both.

On the contrary, the fisheries and fisheries products (Inspection and Quality Control) bill has been framed for the protection and expansion of the export market of Bangladeshi fish and fish products and for supplying quality ones to local markets.

Without having a license, no-one can export fish and fish products, set up or run a factory or any establishment in this regard as per the proposed law.

As per the bill, the license can be revoked on different grounds, including violation of conditions mentioned in the license, providing false information or concealing information, failure of renewing license for three consecutive years, and handing over and selling the license.

If the inspection officer finds an unhygienic environment in factories or establishment or sub-standard quality of processing during inspection, the administrative penalty would be maximum Taka five lakh fine.