BSS-53 UGC urges private universities to update syllabus

UGC urges private universities to update syllabus

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged the country’s private universities to introduce effective initiatives to update the syllabus of current academic programmes.

The call was made through an order sent to vice chancellors and registrars of private universities today, said a press release.

As per the conditions of programme approval, private universities were instructed in 2019, to update the approved syllabus every four years from the sign-off date for each programme, following the commission’s guidelines of standard syllabus.

The UGC said a modern and up-to-date curriculum, diversification of subjects, unveiling of new horizons in science and technology are essential elements to achieve the desired quality of higher education.

The UGC has suggested that necessary steps should be taken to update the current approved programmes.

