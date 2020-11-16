BSS-52 Prof Arefin mourns death of ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali

ZCZC

Prof Arefin mourns death of ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS)- Dhaka University former Vice-Chancellor Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former deputy speaker of the parliament and veteran freedom fighter Col (retd) Shawkat Ali.

In a condolence message, he said the nation has lost one of the close associates of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the death of Shawkat Ali.

Prof Arefin, also chairman of board of directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), said Shawkat Ali, who led a very simple life, was in the frontline in different democratic movements of the country from Agartala conspiracy case to the movements after the assassination of Bangabandhu.

Ali was a living example of Bangabandhu’s ideology to the new generation, he said adding that, the veteran politician worked for the betterment of the nation until his death by leading a disciplined life.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Shawkat Ali breathed his last while staying on life support at the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka at 9:30 am today. He was 84.

He had been suffering from kidney, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and pneumonia.

