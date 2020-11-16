BSP-25 Shakib lose against Saifuddin in fun game

ZCZC

Shakib lose against Saifuddin in fun game

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS)—Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan lost to Saifuddin in a fun match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Shakib who was practicing at the indoor of the stadium was given a challenge to take 7 runs from four balls of Saifuddin. But the premier all-rounder was able to score just 2 runs and thus lost the fun game.

Earlier, in a private conversation while Shakib was serving the ban, Saifuddin challenged his senior mate to score 22 runs from 1 over.

Shakib accepted the challenge and said that the battle will be held once he returns to the ground.

On Sunday night, Saifuddin said on his Facebook that Shakib and he were fighting face to face in Mirpur on Monday. There was a lot of interest in this. But as Shakib is not fully back in form, he has to wait for some more time for the challenge.

But today Shakib had to give a different test in Mirpur net as mentor Mohammad Salauddin challenged Shakib to take 7 off 4 balls against Saifuddin. But he was unable to do this.

Regarding this, Saifuddin said, “Salauddin Sir challenged Shakib Bhai to take 7 runs from my 4 balls. Shakib Bhai has taken only 2 runs. So I celebrated winning the match. We will have a challenge of 22 runs in one over. That did not happen today. After Shakib Bhai comes back in full form, the fun battle will be held.”

