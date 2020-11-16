Marine Fisheries Bill passed in JS

SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – The Jatiya Sangsad on Monday passed the Marine Fisheries Bill-2020 with a view to updating the existing ordinance so that the country can ensure well management and preservation of the marine resources in the Bay of Bengal.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

While placing the bill, the minister said the proposed law will be enacted in an amended form by replacing the existing ‘The Marine Fisheries Ordinance 1983’.

“The proposed act will be a modern act,” he added.

The minister said the proposed law will be enacted by replacing ‘The Marine Fisheries Ordinance 1983’ as the ordinance has already been declared null and void by the apex court of the country in 2011.

The enactment of the new law is necessary to make the update of the ordinance as the country has owned additional 1,18,113 square kilometers area in the Bay of Bengal following a legal battle held internationally during the regime of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After the significant victory in the Bay of Bengal, the country needs to enact a comprehensive law for well management of the fisheries and marine resources, determine the fisheries resource in the newly achieved economic zone in the sea and contain illegal and exorbitant fisheries catching by the foreign and local fishing vessels.

On January 29, 2020, The Marine Fisheries Bill 2020 was placed in the parliament.

Then, the bill was sent to the parliamentary standing committee for further scrutiny.