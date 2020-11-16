BSP-24 Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer

ZCZC

Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS)—Bangladesh’s senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahman was deeply shocked at the death of former Under-19 cricketer Sajibul Islam Sajib, who passed away on Saturday night at his home in Amgachhi village under Rajshahi’s Durgapur upazila.

Police confirmed that the young cricketer has committed suicide. His family members told police that he was very much frustrated of not being included in the players’ list for Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

“We all love the game of cricket, but remember that there is also life beyond cricket. Deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of a potential cricketer for our nation – Mohammad Sajib,” Mushfiqur wrote on Facebook.

“No matter what, I request everyone to think about our family and loved ones before considering such an act. Suicide is not the answer, Allah has planned everything for us and we should have faith in His plan.”

“Prayers for the departed soul and his family. Gone too soon,” the post further read.

A right-handed opening batsman, Sajib last played competitive cricket in the 2017-18 Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for Shinepukur Cricket Club.

He also played three Youth ODIs for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, in 2017, and was among the standby players for the 2018 Under-19 World Cup.

