BSS-40 Adjustment must for plan perfection: Taposh

Adjustment must for plan perfection: Taposh

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today said that coordination is needed for perfection of any work.

He was speaking at a views exchange meeting with the DSCC councilors on the detailed area plan, prepared for the Capital Development Authority by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha RAJUK’ at the Mayor Hanif Auditorium this afternoon.

“For perfection we need coordination. If we can make the coordination more beautiful and efficiently, we will be able to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of Dhaka,” he said.

Taposh said that RAJUK would formulate all these policy-making issues including detailed zoning plans and the corporation would play a supportive role in their proper implementation.

Calling for handing over the playgrounds, children’s parks and water bodies under the control of RAJUK to the South City Corporation, DSCC Mayor further said that the maintenance and management of certain Dhaka-centric issues such as playgrounds, children’s parks and water bodies is within the purview of the City Corporation.

RAJUK Chairman Md. Saeed Nur Alam ,Badrul Amin, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Dr. Sharif Ahmed, Chief Engineer Rezaur Rahman, were present, among others

