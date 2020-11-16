JS–02 Two parliamentary standing committee reports place in JS

ZCZC

Two parliamentary standing committee reports place in JS

SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – A total of two parliamentary standing committee reports were placed in the Jatiya Sangsad here today.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Home Affairs Shamsul Haq Tuku of Pabna-1 placed the report on Narcotics Control (Amendment) Bill -2020 with necessary examination by the members of concerned parliamentary committee.

The “Narcotics Control (Amendment) Bill, 2020” was placed in Parliament on November 8, 2020 to pave the way for competent courts to try narcotic-related crimes.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan placed the Bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Meher Afroz of Gazipur-5 placed the report on ‘Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ in the Parliament.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira placed the bill on November 8 which was sent to the respective parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny.

Before placing the report, they also have expressed deep condolence over the death of former Deputy Speaker Colonel (retd) Shawkat Ali who also was one of the accused in the Agartala Conspiracy Case.

Suffering from multiple old age-related complications including kidney and heart problems, Colonel (retd) Shawkat Ali passed away this morning at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at the age of 83.

