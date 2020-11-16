BSS-39 A trucker killed, 5 others injured in Panchagarh

ZCZC

A trucker killed, 5 others injured in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Nov , 16, 2020 (BSS)- A truck driver was killed and five others were injured when a police pick-up van and truck collided head on at Moydandigi highway road in Boda upazila of Panchagarh district this afternoon.

Police and locals said the accident occurred when a police pick-up van was coming from Panchagarh and it abruptly collided head on with a truck which was coming from opposite direction when both the vehicles reached Moydandigi area at 3 pm.

The truck driver died on the spot and he was identified as Monowar Hossain 38.

Two cops, the pick-up driver , two other motorcycle riders were also injured in the accident.

Locals recovered the injured persons and rushed them Boda health complex where they were undergoing treatment.

Additional Superintendent of police Alamgir Rahman visited the spot and confirmed accident the fact.

A case was filed with Boda police station in this connection.

