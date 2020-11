ZCZC

Income tax fair kicks off tomorrow at DU

Dhaka, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Day long ‘Income Tax Fair’ will be held tomorrow on the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) premises of Dhaka University (DU).

Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) and the Faculty of Business Studies is organising the fair, said a press release here today.

Teaachers and officials of the university will pay their income tax at the fair ground from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

