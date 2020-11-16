ZCZC

BSS-38

CABINET-MOBILE-COURT-2-LAST

Khandker Anwarul Islam said the Cabinet endorsed the draft of national nuclear and radiological emergencies preparedness and response plan in order to ensure safety measures for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

He said no country can open such nuclear plant without the response plan, according to the guidelines of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Besides, the Cabinet approved the draft of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy to bring the maximum people under the financial accounting system and arrange the financial benefits for them, he added.

Both the Bengali and English version of the draft were cleared in the meeting.

The Cabinet Secretary said the five-year financial inclusion strategy is being taken for 2021-2025 to improve the life and living of the people specifically the poor by bringing them under all sorts of institutional financial services.

The government has a plan to bring cent percent people under the financial accounting system by 2025, he added.

The Cabinet meeting also approved the ratification proposal of the draft of the ‘Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters’ to be signed between Bangladesh and Turkey, he said.

In the meeting, the foreign minister said many Bangladeshi products don’t have access to Turkish market due to such an agreement.

The Cabinet Secretary said the country’s export to Turkey declined by more than US$ 100 million in the last two and three years. If the agreement is signed, the complimentary products from Bangladesh will get an advantage in Turkish market, he added.

BSS/MKD/AHJ/KU/1905 HRS