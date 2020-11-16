BSS-36 9 shops fined TK 7,500 for cheating consumers in Rajshahi

ZCZC

9 shops fined TK 7,500 for cheating consumers in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS)- The regional office of Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institutions (BSTI) fined nine shop owners TK 7,500 on charges of selling substandard and adulterated foods and other items in the district today.

BSTI in cooperation with the upazila administration conducted mobile courts in different areas of Puthiya Upazila of the district.

The court led by Executive Magistrate Rumana Afroz lodged separate cases against six goldsmiths, two groceries and one cloth shop on charges of cheating customers with selling goods underweight coupled with violation of other BSTI rules and regulations.

The court in the drives realized TK 7,500 from the shop owners as penalty.

