Jatiya Sangsad session resumes

SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – The 10th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) marking the Mujib birth centenary resumed at 6.06 pm today with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

