Stocks witness flat on lower transactions

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Stock markets today witnessed flat when daily transactions declined as investors mostly followed a cautious stance ahead of the biggest-ever IPO subscription – Robi Axiata.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 3.68 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 4,871. Two other indices also edged up. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, saw a fractional gain of 0.27 point to finish at 1,696 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 8.37 points to close at 1,122.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, slumped to Taka 7.90 billion, which was 34 per cent lower than the previous day’s turnover of Taka 11.98 billion.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 350 issues traded, 153 ended lower, 111 closed higher and 86 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart with 3.25 million shares worth Taka 456 million changing hands, followed by Square Pharma, Asia Insurance, AB Bank First Mutual Fund and Eastern Insurance.

Quasem Industries was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 9.97 per cent while Associated Oxygen was the worst loser, losing 8.70 per cent.

However, the Chittagong Stock Exchange ended marginally lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—losing 15 points to close at 13,930 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX shedding 8.45 points to close at 8,390.

Of the issues traded, 126 declined, 73 advanced and 62 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 9.84 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of nearly Taka 195 million.