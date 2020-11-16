BSP-20 Aims to fight back in final match of series: Coach Maharjan

ZCZC

Aims to fight back in final match of series: Coach Maharjan

DHAKA, Nov. 16, 2020 (BSS)- Nepal national football team’s head coach Bal Gopal Maharjan said despite the first match defeat against Bangladesh his boys are upbeat to fight back by winning the final match of the series.

We’re ready for tomorrow’s match…. we’re focusing for good performance …. We made some mistakes in the first match …. hoped boys will show good performance and they are ready to give their best,” said Maharjan to the pressmen at a virtual pre match press conference held today.

Nepal will face Bangladesh in the final match of the ‘Mujib Barsho’ FIFA International Friendly series scheduled to be held tomorrow at Bangabandhu National Stadium here.

The Nepalese coach said they made some mistakes in the first match which his boys tried to work on in the last three days’ practice and boys would take to the field with a positive frame of mind to snatch a good result.

Maharjan informed that due to lack of fitness of the players there was a gap among the players and it was noted in their play in the first match and at the same time the coach hoped that these problems would not happen in the last match.

Asked whether Bangladesh coach Jamie’s absent will impact performance of Bangladesh team, the Nepalese coach said definitely lack of communication technical and tactical advices, suggestion will create a little bit impact among the players and at the same time he said if it happens then they would take the opportunity of the Jamie absence in the tomorrow’s match.

Maharjan informed that there is no injury problem in the team at the moment.

Nepalese skipper Kiran Chemjong said tomorrow’s final match is very important. We have got three days to prepare ourselves ahead of tomorrow ‘s match and we are ready for the match and want to win.

