BSS-19 President mourns death of freedom fighter Mejbah Uddin Ahmed

President mourns death of freedom fighter Mejbah Uddin Ahmed

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former president of Bajitpur Upazila Awami League, municipality chairman and veteran freedom fighter Alhaj Mejbah Uddin Ahmed.

In a condolence message, the President said Mejbah Uddin played a special role in organizing his local people during the War of Liberation in 1971.

He said, “The country has lost a prominent social worker and organizer at his death.”

The President prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Mejbah Uddin Ahmed died of old-age complications at Bajitpur Johurul Islam Medical College and Hospital last night at the age of 88.

