BSS-20 23,433 test for Covid-19, 22,151 recover in Khulna

ZCZC

BSS-20

COVID-SITUATION-KHULNA

23,433 test for Covid-19, 22,151 recover in Khulna

KHULNA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 42 new positive cases in all the 10 districts of the division, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now hit 23,433 till this noon.

A total of 22,151 have been cured from the lethal virus infection and recovery rate now stands at 94.53 percent,” Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS.

The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 23,433 with 42 new positive cases were reported after testing 83 samples at the Khulna Medical College laboratory and two others COVID-19 laboratories in Khulna division in the last 24 hours.

Of the total new positive cases, 15 were detected in Jashore, followed by seven in Jhenidah, six in Khulna, five in Meherpur, four each in Chuadanga and Kushtia and one each in Kushtia and Satkhira districts in the division.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the patients are 6,766 in Khulna, 4,227 in Jashore, 3,492 in Kushtia, 2,144 in Jhenaidah, 1,544 in Chuadanga, 1,451 in Narail, 1,124 in Satkhira, 1,014 in Bagerhat, 980 in Magura and 691 in Meherpur, the health official added.

“Among the total 23,433 coronavirus patients, 2,601 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 22,151 have been recovered and 412 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division,” Dr. Ferdousi continued.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said the number of total fatalities stands at 412 in the division while no more death was reported in the division during the last 24 hours.

The district-wise break-up of the fatalities are 103 in Khulna, 80 in Kushtia, 50 in Jashore, 38 in Jhenaidah, 37 in Chuadanga, 31 in Satkhira, 26 in Bagerhat, 20 in Narail,15 in Meherpur and 13 in Magura.

“The average casualty rate among all 23,433 COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 1.76 percent in the division,” she mentioned.

On the other hand, a total of 114 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while others 58 were released in all the 10 districts of the division during the last 24 hours till 12 this noon.

A total of 63,249 people had, so far, been kept under home quarantine and isolation at hospital.

Of them, 61,795 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period and 2,601 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine in the division.

BSS/ZH/SSS/1621 hrs