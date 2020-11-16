BSS-18 Bangladesh reports 21 COVID-19 deaths, 3,51,146 total recoveries

ZCZC

Bangladesh reports 21 COVID-19 deaths, 3,51,146 total recoveries

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today recorded 21 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 2,139 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 3,51,146 after another 1,604 patients were

discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Twenty-one more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing

the death toll from the pandemic to 6,215,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 4,34,472 as 2,139 new cases

were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 15,768 samples were tested at 116 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 13.57 percent tested

positive, while 16.99 percent cases were detected from the total tests

conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 80.82 percent patients have recovered, while

1.43 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were

reported in the country on March 8.

