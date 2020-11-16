BSS-17 Condolences pour in for ex-Deputy Speaker Shawkat Ali

ZCZC

BSS-17

MINISTERS-CONDOLENCE-SHAWKAT

Condolences pour in for ex-Deputy Speaker Shawkat Ali

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Tributes and condolences continue to pour in for former Deputy Speaker and valiant freedom fighter Shawkat Ali, who breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the city this morning.

Immediately after his demise, people from all walks of life started to express their shock and sent condolences.

In separate condolence messages, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Health and family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon, Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain ,State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell, State Minister and Deputy Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk and AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain ,State Minister of Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian expressed deep and profound shock at the death of Shawkat Ali.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu also expressed profound shock at the death of the former Deputy Speaker.

They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family in their different condolence messages.

Earlier, in separate condolence messages, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury condoled the death of valiant freedom fighter Shawkat Ali.

BSS/PR/TIT/SSS/1611 hrs