BSS-06 Former deputy speaker Shawkat Ali passes away

Former deputy speaker Shawkat Ali passes away

DHAKA, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Former deputy speaker and one of the accused in the Agartala Conspiracy Case Shawkat Ali passed away at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the city this morning.

He was 84.

Valiant freedom fighter Shawkat Ali was elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Shariatpur-2 constituency six times.

He was the founding chairman of Muktijoddha Sanghati Parishad and chief advisor of 71 Foundation, said a press release.

The body of Ali will be kept at Shaheed Minar here around 3:30 pm to facilitate people to pay last respect to him.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Maghrib prayer today, the release added.

Later, his body will be taken to Naria in Shariatpur district by a helicopter around 10 am on Tuesday as he will be buried at his family graveyard there following another namaz-e-janaza.

In a condolence message, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

