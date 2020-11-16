BSS-05 2 snatchers held with army uniforms in Rajshahi

ZCZC

SNATCHERS-ARREST (with picture)

2 snatchers held with army uniforms in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – Police arrested two alleged muggers with army uniforms, walkie talkie and knives from Shalbagan area of Boalia Police Station here last night.

The arrested persons were identified as Moazzem Hossain alias Raju, 22, from Chabbis Nagar village under Godagari Upazila, and Arafat Islam, 19, of Seroil Colony area in Rajshahi city.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted a sudden raid in the area at 11.30 pm and arrested the duo.

The team also seized a toy pistol, two folding knives, a walkie talkie, a long rope and a bag containing army uniforms and boot.

Two other persons managed to escape from the spot sensing the police presence.

Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said the arrested persons were involved in snatching and other criminal activities impersonating themselves as army men.

Many criminal cases are pending against them with different police stations, he added.

A case was recorded with the concerned police station in this connection.

