20,222 recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 16, 2020 (BSS) – With recoveries of 28 COVID-19 patients afresh in the last one day, the number of total cured patients from the lethal disease in the division now reached 20,222, said an official report.

A number of 2,557 infected patients were also undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning, it said.

Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health, said the death toll from the virus rose to 325 with one fatality reported in the last 24 hours.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 5,653 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 5,073 have, by now, been released.

Meanwhile, with detection of 62 new more positive cases in five districts on Sunday, one of the lowest reported figures since the pandemic began, the total number of infected patients in the division now hit 21,750, Dr Nath said.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 45 were detected in Bogura followed by 10 in Rajshahi city, three in Pabna, and two each in Natore and Sirajgonj districts.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 5,331 in Rajshahi including 3,949 in city, 801 in Chapainawabganj, 1,374 in Naogaon, 1,090 in Natore, 1,163 in Joypurhat, 8,416 in Bogura, 2,305 in Sirajganj and 1,270 in Pabna.

On the other hand, a total of 97 more people in the division have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 34 others were released in the last 24 hours till 8am today.

A total of 61,723 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 60,295 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

Following the latest detection of COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas of the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.

Dr Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

Utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing, the health official added.